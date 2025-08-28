Left Menu

Bhutan's Energy Milestone: Completion of the Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project

The Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan is now fully operational, marking a significant milestone in Bhutan-India energy cooperation. The project's completion increases Bhutan's power capacity by 40%, underscoring a strong bilateral relationship and paving the way for future clean energy initiatives between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:24 IST
The Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan (Image: X/@Indiainbhutan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Bhutan

The monumental Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan has reached successful fruition with the synchronization of its final unit into the power grid, as announced by the Embassy of India in Thimphu. The culmination of this ambitious 1020 MW project was celebrated with a ceremony leading up to Unit 6's integration.

Among the distinguished attendees were Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Lyonpo Gem Tshering, the Minister of Energy & Natural Resources of Bhutan, and the Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, Sudhakar Dalela. High-ranking officials from both the Indian and Bhutanese governments, along with project authorities, contractors, and representatives of WAPCOS, also marked the event, reflecting the deep cooperation between the two countries.

The completion of Punatsangchhu-II elevates Bhutan's installed energy capacity by approximately 40%, now totaling over 3500 MW. This achievement aligns with the strategic goals outlined in the Joint Vision Document on the India-Bhutan Energy Partnership. Both nations reaffirm their commitment to advancing clean energy projects, strengthening a partnership that has already achieved significant energy development milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

