Bhutan's Energy Milestone: Completion of the Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project

The monumental Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan has reached successful fruition with the synchronization of its final unit into the power grid, as announced by the Embassy of India in Thimphu. The culmination of this ambitious 1020 MW project was celebrated with a ceremony leading up to Unit 6's integration.

Among the distinguished attendees were Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Lyonpo Gem Tshering, the Minister of Energy & Natural Resources of Bhutan, and the Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, Sudhakar Dalela. High-ranking officials from both the Indian and Bhutanese governments, along with project authorities, contractors, and representatives of WAPCOS, also marked the event, reflecting the deep cooperation between the two countries.

The completion of Punatsangchhu-II elevates Bhutan's installed energy capacity by approximately 40%, now totaling over 3500 MW. This achievement aligns with the strategic goals outlined in the Joint Vision Document on the India-Bhutan Energy Partnership. Both nations reaffirm their commitment to advancing clean energy projects, strengthening a partnership that has already achieved significant energy development milestones.

