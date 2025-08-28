Left Menu

House Democrats Slam Trump's Tariffs on India, Question China's Exemption

The House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats have criticized former President Trump's decision to impose tariffs on India for its Russian oil imports while exempting China, the largest importer. The tariffs, aimed at addressing US security threats, are claimed to strain US-India relations, causing more confusion in global diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:25 IST
House Democrats Slam Trump's Tariffs on India, Question China's Exemption
The official logo of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which recently criticised President Trump's tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases (Image: X/@HouseForeign). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats have voiced strong criticism against former President Donald Trump for imposing tariffs on India in response to its purchase of Russian oil. Meanwhile, China, which imports larger quantities, has not faced similar tariffs.

The Committee expressed concerns that Trump's decision specifically targeting India strains US-India relations and questioned whether the focus truly pertains to the situation in Ukraine. Quoting media reports, they highlighted the inconsistency, noting China's continued discount purchases despite being a primary Russian energy importer.

The announcement coincides with tariffs on Indian imports to the United States taking effect, following a draft notice from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The directive aligns with Trump's Executive Order 14329, invoking tariffs under national security pretexts but has raised questions about its equitable application.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Family Ordeal: Murder Driven by a Tantrik's Advice

Tragic Family Ordeal: Murder Driven by a Tantrik's Advice

 India
2
Himachal's Devastating Monsoon: Lives Lost, Infrastructure Crippled

Himachal's Devastating Monsoon: Lives Lost, Infrastructure Crippled

 India
3
Tragedy and Tantrik: The Dark Tale of a Nephew's Murder

Tragedy and Tantrik: The Dark Tale of a Nephew's Murder

 India
4
Rising Waters in Krishna River Signal Potential Flood Threat

Rising Waters in Krishna River Signal Potential Flood Threat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025