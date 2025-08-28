House Democrats Slam Trump's Tariffs on India, Question China's Exemption

House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats have voiced strong criticism against former President Donald Trump for imposing tariffs on India in response to its purchase of Russian oil. Meanwhile, China, which imports larger quantities, has not faced similar tariffs.

The Committee expressed concerns that Trump's decision specifically targeting India strains US-India relations and questioned whether the focus truly pertains to the situation in Ukraine. Quoting media reports, they highlighted the inconsistency, noting China's continued discount purchases despite being a primary Russian energy importer.

The announcement coincides with tariffs on Indian imports to the United States taking effect, following a draft notice from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The directive aligns with Trump's Executive Order 14329, invoking tariffs under national security pretexts but has raised questions about its equitable application.

(With inputs from agencies.)