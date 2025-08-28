Left Menu

Kim Jong-un to Join Global Leaders in China for WWII Anniversary Celebration

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will join 26 world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, at China's 80th-anniversary celebration of World War II's end. Hosted by President Xi Jinping, the event emphasizes China's commitment to peaceful development and enhanced Sino-Russian ties. Joint naval patrols mark strengthened military cooperation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is set to attend the 80th anniversary celebrations of the end of World War II in China, as announced by North Korean state media. The invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping was reported by Yonhap, citing North Korean sources, on Thursday.

The Korean Central News Agency confirmed that Kim will visit China to partake in commemorative events marking the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Scheduled for September 3, the anniversary celebrates Japan's defeat in 1945.

According to state media outlet Xinhua, 26 foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, will attend the V-Day celebrations in Beijing. Xi Jinping will oversee a massive military parade in Tiananmen Square. China's Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei emphasized the event's significance, showcasing China's commitment to peaceful development and international cooperation. He also noted the event as a testament to China's non-hegemonic stance and its unity with Russia, signaling a strong China-Russia strategic partnership.

In parallel, the Russian Navy and Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy conducted their first joint patrol in the Asia-Pacific, as per a statement from Russia's Pacific Fleet reported by TASS. This collaboration follows the China-Russia Exercise Joint Sea 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

