India-Japan Alliance: Paving the Way for an Asian Century

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo, underscored India's stature as a 'powerhouse of talent.' He appealed to business leaders to 'make in India and make for the world,' highlighting India's political and economic stability as a magnet for foreign investment.

Modi emphasized the rapid economic growth of India, noting its trajectory towards becoming the world's third-largest economy. He praised the partnership between India and Japan across diverse sectors like manufacturing, semiconductors, and startups, calling it a testament to mutual trust.

The Prime Minister encouraged collaboration with Japan in fields such as manufacturing, green energy, and skill development. He expressed confidence in continuing successful partnerships in areas like batteries, robotics, and nuclear energy, underscoring India's role as a springboard for Japanese businesses into the Global South.

He highlighted the significant investments by Japanese companies in India and presented a report declaring India as a promising investment destination. The Prime Minister noted that a majority of companies in India are profitable and expanding, attributing it to India's skilled workforce, which he suggested could be further readied for Japan through language and skill training.

Modi proposed joint efforts in green energy transition to achieve ambitious renewable energy targets, pointing to opportunities in solar cells and green hydrogen. He also noted India's advancements in mobility and infrastructure development, affirmed by the ongoing Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project in collaboration with Japan.

Concluding, Prime Minister Modi envisioned India and Japan co-shaping an Asian Century marked by stability, growth, and prosperity, engaging in summit talks with Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba during his Tokyo visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)