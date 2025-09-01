Left Menu

Xi Jinping Calls for Unity at SCO Summit, Emphasizes Multipolar World Vision

At the SCO Summit, President Xi urged for fairness and cooperation, calling for a rejection of Cold War mentalities. Highlighting India and China's partnership, he stressed strategic communication and multilateral coordination. The summit underscored SCO's significance in global governance, symbolizing a shift towards a multipolar world order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 10:29 IST
Xi Jinping Calls for Unity at SCO Summit, Emphasizes Multipolar World Vision
Chinese President Xi Jinping addressing the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO in Tianjin. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a powerful address at the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of upholding fairness and justice while urging member states to reject outdated Cold War mentalities and confrontational practices.

The summit, attended by global leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighted the critical role of the SCO in shaping a multipolar world. The gathering underscored ancient civilizations like India and China forging strong alliances to create an influential axis in global politics.

The meeting between Xi and Modi underscored the potential for cooperation between the two nations, as they stressed the need for strategic communication, mutual trust, and a long-term perspective in bilateral relations. The SCO's growth from six to 26 members represents its global significance in fostering regional stability, economic cooperation, and global governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Revival Tactics: John Van Reenen's Strategic Appointment

Economic Revival Tactics: John Van Reenen's Strategic Appointment

 United Kingdom
2
Monsoon Mayhem: Landslides and Flash Floods Ravage Uttarakhand

Monsoon Mayhem: Landslides and Flash Floods Ravage Uttarakhand

 India
3
Putin, Xi, and Modi Discuss NATO's Role in Ukraine Conflict

Putin, Xi, and Modi Discuss NATO's Role in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
4
Cross-Border Cocaine Smuggling Ring Busted

Cross-Border Cocaine Smuggling Ring Busted

 Greece

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025