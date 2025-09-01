Xi Jinping Calls for Unity at SCO Summit, Emphasizes Multipolar World Vision

In a powerful address at the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of upholding fairness and justice while urging member states to reject outdated Cold War mentalities and confrontational practices.

The summit, attended by global leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighted the critical role of the SCO in shaping a multipolar world. The gathering underscored ancient civilizations like India and China forging strong alliances to create an influential axis in global politics.

The meeting between Xi and Modi underscored the potential for cooperation between the two nations, as they stressed the need for strategic communication, mutual trust, and a long-term perspective in bilateral relations. The SCO's growth from six to 26 members represents its global significance in fostering regional stability, economic cooperation, and global governance.

