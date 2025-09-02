Left Menu

US Congressman Criticizes Trump's Tariffs on India Amidst Strategic Tensions

US Congressman Ro Khanna criticizes the Trump administration for imposing high tariffs on Indian goods, warning it undermines the US-India strategic alliance. Former officials express concern over strained ties, with emphasis on the relationship's importance in countering China's influence. Indian PM Modi highlights connectivity's role in fostering growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:45 IST
US Congressman Ro Khanna (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

US Congressman Ro Khanna has strongly criticized the Trump administration's decision to impose 50% tariffs on Indian goods. Describing this move as detrimental, he highlighted the importance of the US-India strategic partnership for countering China's growing influence.

Khanna, who is also the co-chair of the US-India Caucus, argued that these tariffs are straining the bilateral relationship, potentially driving India closer to China and Russia. Former US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan supported Khanna's viewpoint, suggesting Trump's actions were influenced by personal interests connected to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed confidence that the trade tensions would be resolved, citing India's democratic values. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of connectivity among countries to foster growth and mutual trust at the recent SCO Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

