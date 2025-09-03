Yudh Abhyas 2025: Indo-US Armies Unite in Alaska for Joint Military Exercise

The Indian Army and the United States Army have kicked off the Yudh Abhyas 2025 exercise at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, according to officials. The two-week joint military endeavor, which started with a ceremony on September 2, aims to strengthen interoperability, readiness, and cooperation between the countries' land forces, a US Army statement confirmed.

Running from September 1 to 14, the exercises take place at Fort Wainwright, Yukon Training Area, and Donnelly Training Area in Alaska under the auspices of the US Army Pacific Command. Involved are soldiers from the Indian Army's 65th Infantry Brigade and the US Army's 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment "Bobcats," part of the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Arctic), 11th Airborne Division.

Col. Christopher Brawley of the 11th Airborne Division highlighted the significance of cross-border collaboration, emphasizing that such training sessions prepare forces for a range of future challenges. Yudh Abhyas began in 2004 as a counterinsurgency measure, evolving into more complex scenarios, including humanitarian and hybrid threat responses. This year's focus includes artillery drills and doctrine refinement in Alaska's tough conditions, in line with US Indo-Pacific Command goals.