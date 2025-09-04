Trump Reaffirms U.S. Military Support for Poland Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump reinforced America's military commitment to Poland during discussions with Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the White House on Wednesday, as concerns mount over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Trump assured an enduring partnership, stating, "We'll be staying in Poland. We're very much aligned with Poland," and expressed readiness to increase military presence if desired by Poland.

Expressing gratitude, President Nawrocki acknowledged the robust ties between the nations, rooted in shared values of democracy and independence. Trump congratulated Nawrocki's successful electoral campaign, noting the challenging nature of the political contest and the subsequent increase in Nawrocki's popularity.

Despite attempts to mediate between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump remarked on the futility of recent negotiations. Last month, Trump engaged with both leaders separately, with Putin showing openness to dialogue, though Kyiv rejected a meeting scenario in Moscow.

The White House meeting also commemorated Polish Air Force pilot Major Maciej "Slab" Krakowian with a military flyover, underscoring shared military aspirations. Trump reiterated previous pledges of support to Poland, highlighting the strategic importance of bilateral defense cooperation.

Approximately 8,200 U.S. troops are currently stationed in Poland, with the numbers subject to adjustment. As some advisors suggest repositioning forces to the Indo-Pacific, Trump underlined commitment to Europe. President Nawrocki, whose relationship with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk remains strained, promised continued support for Ukraine despite challenges with refugee policies.

