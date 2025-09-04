Left Menu

Singapore Strengthens Aviation Ties with India Amid Expanding Economic Collaborations

Singapore seeks to enhance its maintenance and repair capabilities in India's civil aviation sector. Key agreements in digital, maritime, and space collaborations marked Singapore PM Wong's India visit. Notable projects include the Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal expansion, showcasing deepened bilateral economic ties.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) P Kumaran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Singapore is stepping up its collaboration with India to boost maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities in civil aviation. According to Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) P Kumaran, during a special briefing on Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's India visit, key elements like connectivity and MRO emerged as potential areas for growth.

Singapore, boasting significant expertise in MRO, intends to partner with India. SIA Engineering Company Limited, a Singapore-based entity, is exploring a partnership with India's Tata group in this sector, leveraging Singapore Airlines' stake in Air India. This collaboration aims to tap into India's resources and expand MRO capacity.

During PM Wong's visit, both nations signed five vital Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), focusing on digital, maritime, and space sectors. Highlights include the launch of a green shipping corridor, space technology collaboration, and the completion of a major container terminal expansion at Jawaharlal Nehru Port, increasing India's trade capacity substantially.

