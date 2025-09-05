PoGB: Dirty water in Astore triggers health crisis, road blockade by locals

Residents of the Astore district in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan staged a major protest this week, blocking traffic on all routes leading through the area to demand urgent action over contaminated water supplies that they say have caused a surge in menstrual health problems among women and girls. In a video shared by Markhor Times on Facebook, locals claim the water being supplied to their homes is unfit for consumption, leading to serious health issues that have disproportionately affected women's reproductive health.

Villagers said repeated complaints to authorities over the unsafe water had gone unanswered, forcing them to take to the streets in frustration. Eyewitnesses told Markhor Times that protesters set up roadblocks, halting all traffic to draw attention to the worsening crisis.

Men, women, and children participated in the demonstration, demanding immediate intervention from district officials. Community representatives expressed concern that without swift action, more residents could face long-term health complications.

SP Astore, Wazir Naik Alam, arrived at the protest site to speak with demonstrators and assured them that their grievances would be addressed, as reported by Markhor Times. The protest highlighted the ongoing struggle in remote regions like Astore, where residents often lack access to clean drinking water and basic healthcare.

Experts say prolonged exposure to contaminated water not only leads to gastrointestinal infections but also severely affects women's menstrual and reproductive health, according to Markhor Times. Community leaders have urged the government and local administration to prioritise infrastructure development in the area and ensure a safe water supply to prevent future crises.

For now, Patipura residents remain cautiously optimistic, waiting to see if the promises made by authorities will translate into meaningful change. (ANI)

