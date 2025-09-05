Left Menu

"Cooperation with Global South is not conditioned by current politics," says Putin

Putin said that the cooperation is a result of common shared interests.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 14:24 IST
"Cooperation with Global South is not conditioned by current politics," says Putin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that Russia's cooperation with the Global South is not related or conditioned by the current political waves, RT reported. Putin said that the cooperation is a result of common shared interests.

"Well, a bear is a bear. Well, you mentioned the double-headed eagle looking to the west and the east. Well, there is also south, you know. We've been discussing it with our colleagues repeatedly, and I've always been saying that expansion of our interaction and our joint work with our friends in the Asia-Pacific region," he said. Putin gave an example, saying that Russia's works with China began 20 years back, and was not influenced by US President Donald Trump's policies.

"Our cooperation with the Global South is not related or conditioned by the current political situation. Take example of my meeting with President Xi. We have started joint work with Presidency 20 years ago," he said. Putin said that thus, the cooperation is conditioned by mutual shared interests, as per RT.

"And it is not at all conditioned by the current environment. It is conditioned by the mutual shared interests. Our economies complement one another. We're neighbors. We have a lot of shared interests, shared approaches, shared values. Traditional values, by the way, I'd like to emphasize that," he said. Putin then said that the interaction between Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Putin was dubbed as dragon-elephant-bear by the media. He said that in the far East, the symbol should be a tiger instead of a bear.

"In fact, the interaction between the dragon and the elephant, it's not something that I said. President Xi used this metaphor and later on the media added the bear to this triad. Of course, bear is a symbol of Russia, but we hear the Far East. And the biggest tiger in the world is the local tiger, the local breed here," he said, as reported by RT. Putin was referring to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, held on August 31-September 1, which has been in much of a buzz among several world leaders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-Quakes deal fresh blow to poor Afghans deported from Pakistan

REFILE-Quakes deal fresh blow to poor Afghans deported from Pakistan

 Global
2
India supports early end to Ukraine conflict: MEA

India supports early end to Ukraine conflict: MEA

 India
3
UPDATE 2-Lululemon slides as weak US demand, tariff costs cloud holiday outlook

UPDATE 2-Lululemon slides as weak US demand, tariff costs cloud holiday outl...

 Global
4
One killed, another injured after being run over by BEST bus in Mumbai

One killed, another injured after being run over by BEST bus in Mumbai

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, supply chains and equity: The blueprint for long-term economic resilience

Future of finance: Opportunities and threats in banking transformation

Higher education faces ethical crossroads in GenAI era

GenAI skills surge as traditional AI roles face rapid transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025