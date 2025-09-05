Gate of Hell Opens in Gaza: IDF's Bold Moves Prompt Evacuations

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) took decisive action on Friday, distributing leaflets in Gaza's Sheikh Radwan neighborhood. The pamphlets instructed residents to evacuate southward via Rashid Street, towards the coast, and cross Wadi Gaza.

In a stern statement, Defence Minister Israel Katz declared that the "gate of hell in Gaza is now being opened." This follows the first evacuation alert issued for a high-rise in Gaza City, reportedly used by Hamas, in anticipation of an imminent strike.

Katz has made it clear that IDF operations are set to intensify. The demands are straightforward: Hamas must accept Israel's terms to end hostilities, which include the immediate release of all hostages and the group's complete disarmament. Without compliance, Israel warns of further destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)