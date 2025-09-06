Trump Admits Failure in Resolving Russia-Ukraine Conflict

US President Donald Trump on Friday acknowledged his inability to fulfill a significant campaign promise, one that contributed to his second term in office. Trump admitted that ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine remains a challenge, despite achieving peace in several other global disputes.

Speaking at a Congressional dinner in the newly revamped White House Rose Garden, Trump reflected on his administration's successes in halting multiple longstanding wars. However, he emphasized that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict stood out as the most difficult, despite his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During his presidential bid, Trump had pledged to resolve the war within 24 hours of taking office. Nevertheless, no significant progress has been made, and a recent summit in Alaska produced no formal agreement, highlighting the complexity of the issue.