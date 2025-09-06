Egypt and Qatar Condemn Netanyahu's Controversial Gaza Comments

Egypt and Qatar have issued strong condemnations of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks regarding the displacement of Palestinians via the Rafah crossing, as reported by Al Jazeera. Egypt's Foreign Ministry denounced the comments, labeling them part of a broader strategy to prolong regional escalation and evade accountability for Israel's actions in Gaza.

In an interview with a local Telegram channel, Netanyahu outlined plans for Gaza's reconstruction and claimed that a significant portion of the population wished to leave, denying it constituted mass expulsion. He added that he could open the Rafah crossing, only for it to be subsequently closed by Egypt. Egypt sternly rejected any form of forced displacement, labeling it a violation of international humanitarian law and likening it to war crimes.

Meanwhile, Qatar's Foreign Ministry criticized Netanyahu's statements, describing them as an extension of longstanding Israeli violations against Palestinians. The ministry urged international unity to counter extremist Israeli policies and prevent further violence in the region. Both countries continue to mediate between Hamas and Israel, advocating for a ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.