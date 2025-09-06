Left Menu

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Government Demands In-camera Security Briefing Amid Rising Tensions

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has requested a private briefing for lawmakers by military and police officials on the province's deteriorating security. Minister Arshad Ayub criticized the lack of inclusion in security talks and federal neglect during recent disasters, raising concerns over the access of militants to advanced weaponry.

  • Pakistan

The government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has called for an in-camera session with provincial lawmakers to address the region's increasingly dire security situation. During a recent assembly meeting, K-P Minister Arshad Ayub underscored the necessity for senior military and police officials to provide direct briefings to elected representatives.

Ayub criticized the federal government's negligence towards K-P during recent natural disasters, highlighting the severe human and financial toll from floods. Despite these challenges, provincial support has waned, with Ayub sarcastically referring to the reduced wheat supply as a 'gift' from the federal government.

Raising concerns about terrorist activities, Ayub asked how militants have obtained advanced arms, emphasizing the need for elected officials to be informed. He stressed that in-camera briefings are essential, given the rising pressure on lawmakers from their constituents to address these pressing security concerns.

