Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Government Demands In-camera Security Briefing Amid Rising Tensions

The government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has called for an in-camera session with provincial lawmakers to address the region's increasingly dire security situation. During a recent assembly meeting, K-P Minister Arshad Ayub underscored the necessity for senior military and police officials to provide direct briefings to elected representatives.

Ayub criticized the federal government's negligence towards K-P during recent natural disasters, highlighting the severe human and financial toll from floods. Despite these challenges, provincial support has waned, with Ayub sarcastically referring to the reduced wheat supply as a 'gift' from the federal government.

Raising concerns about terrorist activities, Ayub asked how militants have obtained advanced arms, emphasizing the need for elected officials to be informed. He stressed that in-camera briefings are essential, given the rising pressure on lawmakers from their constituents to address these pressing security concerns.

