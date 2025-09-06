Left Menu

Nepal Celebrates Indra Jatra: Living Deities and Vibrant Traditions Unite Kathmandu

Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, features the living Goddess Kumari and gods Ganesh and Bhairav, marking the festive season. Thousands gather annually at Hanuman Dhoka Durbar Square, a UNESCO site, for chariot processions and traditional dances, celebrating the victory of gods over demons, a key event for Newar communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 22:32 IST
Nepal Celebrates Indra Jatra: Living Deities and Vibrant Traditions Unite Kathmandu
Celebrations of Indra Jatra festival in Nepal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In Kathmandu, Nepal, the Indra Jatra festival brings vibrant celebrations with the appearance of the revered living Goddess Kumari, alongside Ganesh and Bhairav. These deities toured the city's heart, marking the festive season's commencement in the Himalayan nation.

The procession, commencing from Hanuman Dhoka Durbar Square, a UNESCO heritage site, captivates thousands of devotees annually. The event is a visual feast, with chariots carrying the deities through throngs of awaiting attendees eager for blessings and the chance to witness the sacred spectacle.

The eight-day festival features masked dances and chariot processions rooted in folklore, with the Newar communities celebrating the gods' triumph over demons. As a festive symbol, Lord Indra, the rain god, is worshipped, strengthening cultural ties across the Kathmandu Valley, and in regions like Kavre and Dolakha District.

