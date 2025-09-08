Israeli FM Gideon Saar Warns Against International Recognition of Palestinian Statehood

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has issued a stern warning against the recent international movement advocating for the recognition of Palestinian statehood. He described the efforts as a "tremendous mistake" that could lead to regional instability and force Israel to consider unilateral actions. These remarks were made during a joint press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

Saar criticized major European powers, such as France and the UK, who backed Palestinian state recognition at the United Nations General Assembly. He emphasized that statehood must be part of a final status agreement and inseparable from peace efforts. According to Saar, unilateral recognition could undermine peace talks and empower groups like Hamas.

Suggesting that all past Palestinian advancements were achieved through bilateral negotiations, Saar warned that unilateral steps would present a "gift for Hamas", particularly referencing the events of October 7, 2023. On that date, attacks resulted in significant casualties and hostages, exacerbating tensions in Gaza. Saar called on European nations to reconsider their support for unilateral recognition, urging continued dialogue to avoid destabilizing the region further.

(With inputs from agencies.)