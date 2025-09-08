Left Menu

PTI Expels Key Members Amid Internal Strife in PoGB

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expelled Chief Minister Gulbar Khan and 11 assembly members for forming a breakaway faction, defying party rules. This follows internal discord and political realignment after the disqualification of former CM Khalid Khurshid Khan, involving alliances with PML-N and PPP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 12:13 IST
Representational Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formally expelled Chief Minister Gulbar Khan along with 11 other assembly members, accusing them of defying party directives and forming a breakaway group. The Express Tribune reports that the expulsions became effective immediately, based on a termination letter dated September 5.

The expelled members include CM Gulbar Khan, Abdul Hameed, and others who were accused of violating party policy, damaging the party's image and interests. PTI has warned these members against using the party's name, flag, or platform, threatening legal action for any non-compliance.

In a related incident, PTI issued a show-cause notice to former PoGB governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon for allegedly conspiring against the party. He was instructed to submit a written response within two days. These developments highlight worsening internal discord within PTI's PoGB wing.

The political landscape shifted after former CM Khalid Khurshid Khan was disqualified over allegations of possessing a fake law degree. Gulbar Khan took office in July 2023 amidst a new coalition government formed with PML-N and PPP support, following significant defections from PTI.

PTI's Central Media Department criticized the political realignment, describing it as a "broad daylight robbery" of the public mandate in PoGB. Subsequently, the party issued show-cause notices to defectors, leading to their official expulsion and indicating a greater rupture within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

