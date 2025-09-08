ETGE Condemns Oracle for Aiding China's Surveillance State
The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile criticizes Oracle Corporation, accusing it of supporting China's surveillance state and enabling crimes against Uighurs. The ETGE urges the US to investigate, sanction, and sever ties with Oracle over its alleged involvement in human rights violations in Occupied East Turkistan.
The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile (ETGE) has launched a scathing rebuke of Oracle Corporation, claiming the tech giant abets the Chinese Communist Party's efforts to maintain a surveillance state in Occupied East Turkistan. The ETGE's Foreign Affairs Minister, Salih Hudayar, alleges Oracle's technology is integral to the oppression of Uyghurs and other minorities.
As per the ETGE, Oracle's systems are embedded in China's security forces, directly linking it to the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau's notorious initiatives, including internment camps and cultural suppression. Hudayar argues these technologies enable oppressive measures like real-time monitoring and arbitrary detentions.
Highlighting Oracle's US government ties, Hudayar decries its involvement with China's oppressive regime as not just business but complicity in genocide. The ETGE calls on US authorities to investigate Oracle's dealings robustly, urging sanctions and contract terminations until Oracle fully disengages from China's surveillance activities. Hudayar urges global action against this complicity.
