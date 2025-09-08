Protests Turn Deadly as Nepalese Demand Social Media Access

Violent clashes erupted in Kathmandu as demonstrators gathered outside the Parliament to protest the Nepalese government's ban on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Police and protesters faced off on Monday, with both sides exchanging hostilities, and reports indicated the use of lethal force.

Eyewitness accounts narrated alarming scenes as police fired on demonstrators, resulting in severe injuries and fatalities, with authorities confirming a death toll that continues to rise. Protesters, rallying against the suppression of free speech, decried the government's tactics to silence anti-corruption voices.

The ban, effective since early September, targeted unregistered social media sites accused of spreading fake news. Public outrage over restricted digital communication led to widespread demonstrations across Nepal, with significant unrest reported in major cities including Pokhara and Butwal.