Protests Turn Deadly as Nepalese Demand Social Media Access

A protest erupted in Kathmandu against the government's social media ban, leading to deadly clashes between police and demonstrators. The ban, designed to curb fake news and fraud from unregistered platforms, spurred violence as protesters demanded restored access to platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:06 IST
Protesters gather outside Kathmandu Parliament demanding restoration of social media access (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Violent clashes erupted in Kathmandu as demonstrators gathered outside the Parliament to protest the Nepalese government's ban on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Police and protesters faced off on Monday, with both sides exchanging hostilities, and reports indicated the use of lethal force.

Eyewitness accounts narrated alarming scenes as police fired on demonstrators, resulting in severe injuries and fatalities, with authorities confirming a death toll that continues to rise. Protesters, rallying against the suppression of free speech, decried the government's tactics to silence anti-corruption voices.

The ban, effective since early September, targeted unregistered social media sites accused of spreading fake news. Public outrage over restricted digital communication led to widespread demonstrations across Nepal, with significant unrest reported in major cities including Pokhara and Butwal.

