China Condemns US Diplomatic Tactics Amid Escalating Tensions
China has criticized the US for imposing visa restrictions on Central American nationals and interfering in China-Central America relations, labeling US actions as coercive and bullying. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized China's commitment to fostering ties despite US opposition, underscoring ongoing trade and diplomatic tensions.
In a sharp rebuke, China on Monday slammed the United States for imposing visa restrictions on Central American nationals, denouncing the move as an extension of America's coercive diplomacy. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized Washington's interference in China's relations with Central American countries, labeling it an example of 'bullying the small.'
The Ministry's spokesperson stressed that leveraging visa restrictions would not deter China from reinforcing its ties in the region. 'We remain committed to enhancing cooperation with Central America, fostering local prosperity, and delivering tangible benefits,' the spokesperson asserted, further condemning the US for its 'groundless attacks.' Last month, China similarly objected to US tariffs imposed on India, framing it as an 'abuse of tariffs' and part of a broader coercive policy.
Addressing former President Trump's executive order targeting India's oil purchases from Russia with additional tariffs, the spokesperson reiterated China's stance against the politicization of trade issues. Meanwhile, criticism within the US arose, with House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats warning that Trump's 'tariff tantrum' jeopardized the US-India relationship, urging the resolution of concerns through mutual respect.
