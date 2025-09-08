Left Menu

China's Call for Strengthened Sino-Indian Ties Amid Global Change

In a seminar marking the 80th anniversary of WWII victories, China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, emphasized boosting bilateral cooperation, economic ties, and people-to-people exchanges. He urged both nations to collaboratively address global challenges, leveraging historical ties and fostering a peaceful, development-oriented future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:24 IST
China's Call for Strengthened Sino-Indian Ties Amid Global Change
China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an emphatic call for strengthened bilateral ties, China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, addressed attendees at a seminar commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Highlighting the historical ties as a foundation, Xu stressed the revival of direct flights and enhanced exchanges across sectors like politics, media, and youth. Economically, he welcomed Indian investments in China and called for a non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises in India. He noted accelerating global changes and the rise in unilateralism and bullying, urging China and India, as major developing nations, to show global responsibility.

Ambassador Xu paid homage to India's support during WWII, recalling the contributions of Indian workers and medical professionals. He called for a harmonious coexistence between the two nations, highlighting the issuance of over 240,000 visas to Indian citizens this year as a testament to deepening ties. Globally, Xu urged collaboration to promote peace and a multipolar world, opposing tariff wars and advocating for a shared future for humanity. He concluded with a call to preserve the lessons of history to illuminate a future of peace and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Shines Bright: Leading the Charge in Clean Energy Initiatives

Chhattisgarh Shines Bright: Leading the Charge in Clean Energy Initiatives

 India
2
Philips Faces Criminal Probe Amid Global Device Recall

Philips Faces Criminal Probe Amid Global Device Recall

 Global
3
PM Modi to release a special commemorative coin in honour of Bhupen Hazarika

PM Modi to release a special commemorative coin in honour of Bhupen Hazarika

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh government notification regarding withdrawal of higher pay grade 'held in abeyance': CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Himachal Pradesh government notification regarding withdrawal of higher pay ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025