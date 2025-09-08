China's Call for Strengthened Sino-Indian Ties Amid Global Change

In an emphatic call for strengthened bilateral ties, China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, addressed attendees at a seminar commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Highlighting the historical ties as a foundation, Xu stressed the revival of direct flights and enhanced exchanges across sectors like politics, media, and youth. Economically, he welcomed Indian investments in China and called for a non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises in India. He noted accelerating global changes and the rise in unilateralism and bullying, urging China and India, as major developing nations, to show global responsibility.

Ambassador Xu paid homage to India's support during WWII, recalling the contributions of Indian workers and medical professionals. He called for a harmonious coexistence between the two nations, highlighting the issuance of over 240,000 visas to Indian citizens this year as a testament to deepening ties. Globally, Xu urged collaboration to promote peace and a multipolar world, opposing tariff wars and advocating for a shared future for humanity. He concluded with a call to preserve the lessons of history to illuminate a future of peace and development.

