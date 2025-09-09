Trudeau Highlights Korea's Role in Global Democracy at World Knowledge Forum

During the 26th World Knowledge Forum, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasized South Korea's integral role in safeguarding global democracy. Speaking in Seoul, this marked his first official public address since stepping down in March. He urged democratic nations to bolster resilience through openness and collaboration.

Trudeau spoke about the strong bilateral ties and shared values between Canada and Korea, essential for maintaining the international order. He expressed admiration for Korea, emphasizing the shared commitment to building a better world despite superficial differences. The unity between Canadians and Koreans demonstrates how shared values can transcend borders.

Addressing global challenges such as US-China tensions, the war in Ukraine, and Middle Eastern conflicts, Trudeau warned against the rising influence of autocracies, noting that they recently surpassed democracies in number. He praised Korea's recent democratic vigilance and described resilience as pivotal for the next era, identifying openness, confidence, and community as core components.

(With inputs from agencies.)