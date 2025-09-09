Left Menu

Nepal PM Resigns Amid Violent Protests and Rising Unrest

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Oli stepped down as fierce demonstrations gripped the nation. Protests turned deadly with 19 fatalities and numerous injuries, sparking clashes with police. The youth-driven dissent decries governmental corruption and a social media ban, leading to intensified unrest and strategic site breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:50 IST
Nepal PM Resigns Amid Violent Protests and Rising Unrest
KP Sharma Oli (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's political landscape was rocked as Prime Minister KP Oli resigned on Tuesday amid spiraling protests that have left the country in turmoil. The resignation followed intense demonstrations against governmental corruption, exacerbated by a controversial social media ban, which fueled further discontent.

The demonstrations, primarily driven by the nation's younger generation, saw violent confrontations erupt in Kathmandu and beyond, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 19 protesters and injuries to hundreds more. The unrest also led to the breaching of the Singha Durbar, Nepal's central administrative complex, causing significant disruptions.

Authorities, grappling with increasing volatility, imposed curfews and deployed the Nepali Army to maintain order. Nevertheless, the protesters intensified their actions, targeting residences and offices of political figures, including setting the home of Minister for Communication and Information Technology ablaze, as allegations of pervasive corruption came to a head.

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

 Global
2
Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: Powering Progress Amid Controversy

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: Powering Progress Amid Controversy

 Global
3
Malegaon Blast Case: Families Challenge Acquittal of Accused

Malegaon Blast Case: Families Challenge Acquittal of Accused

 India
4
Historic Vice Presidential Poll Sees High Voter Turnout

Historic Vice Presidential Poll Sees High Voter Turnout

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025