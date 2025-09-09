Nepal PM Resigns Amid Violent Protests and Rising Unrest
Nepal's Prime Minister KP Oli stepped down as fierce demonstrations gripped the nation. Protests turned deadly with 19 fatalities and numerous injuries, sparking clashes with police. The youth-driven dissent decries governmental corruption and a social media ban, leading to intensified unrest and strategic site breaches.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal's political landscape was rocked as Prime Minister KP Oli resigned on Tuesday amid spiraling protests that have left the country in turmoil. The resignation followed intense demonstrations against governmental corruption, exacerbated by a controversial social media ban, which fueled further discontent.
The demonstrations, primarily driven by the nation's younger generation, saw violent confrontations erupt in Kathmandu and beyond, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 19 protesters and injuries to hundreds more. The unrest also led to the breaching of the Singha Durbar, Nepal's central administrative complex, causing significant disruptions.
Authorities, grappling with increasing volatility, imposed curfews and deployed the Nepali Army to maintain order. Nevertheless, the protesters intensified their actions, targeting residences and offices of political figures, including setting the home of Minister for Communication and Information Technology ablaze, as allegations of pervasive corruption came to a head.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nepal
- Prime Minister
- Oli
- protests
- resignation
- corruption
- Gen Z
- Kathmandu
- violence
- curfew
ALSO READ
Carnage in Kathmandu: Nepal's Gen Z Takes on Corruption
Gen Z Sparks Anti-Government Uproar in Nepal: A Fight for Change
Nepal Faces Political Turmoil as Ministerial Resignations Follow Deadly Protests
Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'Land for Job' Case: Debate on Corruption Charges
Nepal Unrest: Youth Uprising Amid Social Media Shutdown and Corruption