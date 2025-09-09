Nepal PM Resigns Amid Violent Protests and Rising Unrest

Nepal's political landscape was rocked as Prime Minister KP Oli resigned on Tuesday amid spiraling protests that have left the country in turmoil. The resignation followed intense demonstrations against governmental corruption, exacerbated by a controversial social media ban, which fueled further discontent.

The demonstrations, primarily driven by the nation's younger generation, saw violent confrontations erupt in Kathmandu and beyond, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 19 protesters and injuries to hundreds more. The unrest also led to the breaching of the Singha Durbar, Nepal's central administrative complex, causing significant disruptions.

Authorities, grappling with increasing volatility, imposed curfews and deployed the Nepali Army to maintain order. Nevertheless, the protesters intensified their actions, targeting residences and offices of political figures, including setting the home of Minister for Communication and Information Technology ablaze, as allegations of pervasive corruption came to a head.