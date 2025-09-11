Left Menu

India-Mauritius Strengthen Ties with Landmark Economic Package

India and Mauritius have solidified their partnership through a Special Economic Package surpassing USD 680 million. During Prime Minister Ramgoolam's visit, the countries signed seven MoUs in areas like science, technology, and space cooperation, committing to various development projects and reinforcing shared strategic interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:20 IST
India-Mauritius Strengthen Ties with Landmark Economic Package
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mauritian Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam (Photo/X@MEA). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to strengthen bilateral ties, India and Mauritius unveiled a comprehensive Special Economic Package worth over USD 680 million during the visit of Mauritian Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam to India. The announcement marks a pivotal moment in the India-Mauritius partnership, focusing on strategic and developmental cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Ramgoolam held extensive discussions on bilateral, regional, and global issues, culminating in the signing of seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across a wide range of sectors. These agreements cover areas such as science and technology, oceanography, and space cooperation, including a significant deal for telemetry, tracking, and communication stations.

A key highlight of the discussions was the joint announcement of the Special Economic Package. India will fund the construction of a new national hospital, an AYUSH Centre, and a veterinary school, among other projects. Agreements were also reached on infrastructure developments, including a new Air Traffic Control tower and roadworks, strengthening Mauritius's infrastructural landscape and maritime capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

