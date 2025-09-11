India-Mauritius Strengthen Ties with Landmark Economic Package

In a significant move to strengthen bilateral ties, India and Mauritius unveiled a comprehensive Special Economic Package worth over USD 680 million during the visit of Mauritian Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam to India. The announcement marks a pivotal moment in the India-Mauritius partnership, focusing on strategic and developmental cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Ramgoolam held extensive discussions on bilateral, regional, and global issues, culminating in the signing of seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across a wide range of sectors. These agreements cover areas such as science and technology, oceanography, and space cooperation, including a significant deal for telemetry, tracking, and communication stations.

A key highlight of the discussions was the joint announcement of the Special Economic Package. India will fund the construction of a new national hospital, an AYUSH Centre, and a veterinary school, among other projects. Agreements were also reached on infrastructure developments, including a new Air Traffic Control tower and roadworks, strengthening Mauritius's infrastructural landscape and maritime capabilities.

