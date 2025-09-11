Nepal's Gen-Z Leaders Rally Behind Sushila Karki Amid Surging Anti-Corruption Protests
Nepal's Generation Z is leading a powerful movement against corruption, demanding accountability and backing Sushila Karki as the head of an interim government. Sparked by a social media ban, the protests signify deep-rooted grievances, pushing for systemic change and unity under Karki's strong anti-corruption stance.
- Country:
- Nepal
A youth-led movement is reshaping Nepal's political landscape, as Generation Z leaders rally behind former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to lead an interim government, emphasizing her unwavering stance against corruption.
In Kathmandu and major cities, protests ignited by a government social media ban have escalated, highlighting the youth's demand for accountability and transparency. As tensions rise, Gen-Z leaders, including Purushottam Yadav and Ojaswi, seek to transform this unrest into substantial political reform.
Amidst violence and a heavy-handed response by security forces, the movement receives support from significant figures, including Kathmandu's Mayor Balendra Shah, underscoring the urgent call for systemic change and the protection of Nepal's sovereignty and independence.
