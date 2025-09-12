Nepal's Gen Z Movement Backs Sushila Karki As Interim Leadership Choice

In the wake of Nepal's continuing political unrest and Gen Z-led demonstrations, former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned, paving the way for former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as a favored interim Prime Minister candidate. Karki, recognized for her legal expertise and integrity, has gained strong public backing amid calls for political reform.

Residents in Kathmandu like Nanda Prasad Tiwari express optimism in Karki's leadership potential, hoping she will combat corruption and lead the nation towards timely elections and stability. Similarly, Bimala Khatiwada applauds the prospect of Nepal appointing its first female interim Prime Minister, anticipating peace and a return to normalcy.

The Gen Z movement's leaders have collectively endorsed Karki, citing widespread dissatisfaction with corruption and political stagnation, which have fueled mass protests. Figureheads like Diwakar Dangal and Junal Gadal emphasize Karki's suitability for interim leadership, viewing her as a champion against corruption and for necessary constitutional amendments.

