India and Norway Forge New Path in Maritime Security and Green Tech

India and Norway initiated a Maritime Security Dialogue in Oslo, focusing on international maritime law and cooperation in green maritime technologies. Leaders agreed to advance maritime safety, disarmament, and infrastructure protection. Future dialogues aim to deepen collaboration, particularly in green shipping and digital transformation, under India's Maritime Vision 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:20 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic development, India and Norway convened their inaugural Maritime Security, Disarmament, and Non-Proliferation Dialogue in Oslo on Friday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Heading the Indian delegation was Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary of Disarmament and International Security Affairs, while Norway's delegation was led by Jon Elvedal Fredriksen, Director General of the Department for Security Policy and the High North, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The dialogue explored avenues for maintaining a secure maritime environment compliant with international laws such as UNCLOS. Both nations reviewed existing cooperative initiatives and exchanged ideas on enhancing international and regional maritime security mechanisms. Discussions also extended to combating illicit maritime activities and safeguarding critical maritime infrastructure.

The Ministry of External Affairs indicated that the next round of discussions will occur in New Delhi at a mutually convenient time. Previously, discussions had been initiated by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who met Norwegian ministers to explore deeper bilateral cooperation in maritime sectors, emphasizing green and sustainable technologies. Highlighted during these talks were India's ambitions under the 'Maritime India Vision 2030' and 'Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047' to transform ports into global investment hubs and integrate green energy into port operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

