Deadly Attack Shutters Key Israel-Jordan Border Crossing

In a significant security development, Israel has shut down the key Allenby Bridge border crossing with Jordan after a lethal attack on Thursday night left two Israeli soldiers dead. The assailant, a Jordanian national, executed a shooting and stabbing spree while driving a humanitarian aid truck intended for the Gaza Strip.

The victims were identified as Lt. Col. (res.) Yitzhak Harosh, 68, from Jerusalem, and Sgt. Oran Hershko, 20, from Tel Mond. Harosh was engaged in the Civil Administration, whereas Hershko served as a liaison officer in the IDF's international unit. Additionally, Israel has closed the southern Jordan River crossing, keeping the Israel-Jordan Rabin Crossing near Eilat open only for workers while the Taba terminal with Egypt remains operational.

Military sources revealed that Jordanian humanitarian shipments have previously bypassed systematic inspections due to a bilateral agreement, prompting security concerns. Israel Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and COGAT's recommendations to halt aid deliveries until further investigation and revised inspection protocols are adopted, are underway. This suspension impacts 150 Jordanian trucks weekly from a total of 1,800 dispatched to Gaza. Despite these closures, humanitarian aid will continue through Egypt and other routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)