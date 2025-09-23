Left Menu

Gosal's Arrest: A New Chapter in India-Canada Diplomatic Strain

Canadian police have detained Khalistani terrorist Inderjeet Singh Gosal on firearms charges in Ontario, sparking further tensions in India-Canada relations. The arrest follows the diplomatic fallout from Hardeep Singh Nijjar's assassination and Canada's alleged harboring of Khalistani terrorists. Both nations are now striving to mend fractured ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 10:52 IST
Representative Image. (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Toronto [Canada] - Canadian police have apprehended Khalistani terrorist Inderjeet Singh Gosal on firearms charges in Ontario, as reported by CBC citing Reuters on Monday. Gosal is connected to the banned entity Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), led by US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Pannun, declared an 'individual terrorist' by India's Ministry of Home Affairs in July 2020, is facing numerous terror-related charges. Gosal, a close friend of the late Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed outside a British Columbia gurdwara in June 2023, is also under scrutiny.

Nijjar's murder led to a significant diplomatic rift between India and Canada after allegations from former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested Indian involvement. India dismissed the claims as politically driven and accused Canada of sheltering Khalistani terrorists. Recently, Canada's government under Prime Minister Mark Carney has expressed a desire to restore diplomatic relations with India.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval recently held comprehensive discussions in New Delhi with Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin, aiming to stabilize the strained bilateral relations. Gosal has reportedly received warnings from Canadian police regarding threats to his life, according to a CBC report citing Reuters.

While Canadian authorities have not officially commented on Gosal's arrest, previous confirmations indicate that several Sikh activists in Canada have received similar warnings, a fact reported by CBC. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

