Maduro's Letter Rejected: US Firm on Anti-Drug Trafficking Stance

The White House has unequivocally rejected a letter from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, labeling it as deceitful and reiterating its firm stance against his administration. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the United States continues to regard Maduro's government as illegitimate, and President Donald Trump remains unyielding in his fight against drug trafficking allegedly associated with Venezuela.

Leavitt emphasized that the US views the Maduro regime's actions as illicit, and the Trump administration is prepared to employ any necessary measures to curb the flow of drugs from Venezuela into American territories. This hardline stance is underscored by recent US military operations targeting vessels in the Caribbean suspected of narcotics trafficking.

Tensions have escalated following Venezuela's accusations of an "undeclared war" being waged by the US, prompting calls for a United Nations investigation into the strikes. President Trump, in a social media post, confirmed that a recent lethal strike was conducted on his orders within the US Southern Command's jurisdiction, further intensifying the geopolitical friction in the region.

