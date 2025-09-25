France and India: A Cultural and Business Renaissance

The French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, embarked on a strategic two-day visit to Mumbai, aiming to reinforce the dynamic cultural and business connections between France and India. A release from the French Embassy in India confirmed the mission, scheduled from September 25-26.

On the first day, Ambassador Mathou bestowed the prestigious accolade, Knight in the Order of Arts and Letters, upon Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of JSW Foundation and ART India President. The award recognizes her pivotal role in promoting arts, traditional crafts, and philanthropy, reflecting France's appreciation for India's champions of creativity and heritage preservation.

The visit encompasses meetings to delve into Mumbai's global influence and interactions with French Foreign Trade Advisers. Ambassador Mathou will also speak at the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry's AGM, emphasizing Indo-French cooperation and innovation as key to a sustainable future.