Jaishankar Demands Global Action Against Terrorism at G20 Summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, addressing the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, called for global unity against terrorism and reform of multilateral institutions. Highlighting the inadequacies of the current system, Jaishankar emphasized India's resolute stance against terrorism, particularly in light of recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:33 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New York (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the critical need for global unity against terrorism during the Second G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New York. He called for a collective international effort to reform multilateral institutions, including the United Nations, to counter the persistent threat posed by terrorist activities.

In his address, Jaishankar highlighted the shortcomings of current multilateral frameworks amid global crises, advocating for urgent reforms. 'As we face conflict, economic pressures, and terrorism, the limitations of multilateralism and the UN, in particular, are evident,' he noted, urging G20 members to take responsibility for global stability through dialogue and decisive action against terrorism.

Jaishankar's remarks followed his previous warning against threats and coercion, emphasizing India's firm stance against terrorism, particularly after the tragic April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He reiterated India's commitment to acting against terrorist entities and nations supporting them, asserting that terrorism is a universal threat that necessitates zero tolerance.

