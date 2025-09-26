Trump "lying buffoon": Democratic Representative Omar slams US President over deportation remark

Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar unleashed a blistering attack on US President Donald Trump branding him a "lying buffoon" for falsely claiming to have spoken with Somalia's president about deporting her, in a fresh escalation of their feud. Omar, the Minnesota congresswoman and a vocal critic of Trump's immigration policies on Thursday (local time), fired back on X in response to Trump's latest inflammatory comments, which he made while signing executive orders at the Oval Office.

"From denying Somalia had a president to making up a story, President Trump is a lying buffoon. No one should take this embarrassing fool seriously," Omar posted following Trump's remark, stating, "You know, I met the head of Somalia... And I suggested that maybe he'd like to take her back. And he said, 'I don't want her.'" This is the second time the US President has launched a sharp attack on a Democratic Representative, targeting her country of origin, Somalia, in the past week.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Omar of criticising America despite Somalia's political and economic instability. "Ilhan Omar's Country of Somalia is plagued by a lack of central Government control, persistent Poverty, Hunger, Resurgent Terrorism, Piracy, decades of Civil War, Corruption, and pervasive Violence," his post read.

He further highlighted the challenges Somalia faces, adding, "70% of the population lives in extreme Poverty, and widespread Food Insecurity. Somalia is consistently ranked among the World's Most Corrupt Countries, including Bribery, Embezzlement, and a Dysfunctional Government." Turning his remarks directly toward Omar, Trump said, "All of this, and Ilhan Omar tells us how to run America! P.S. Wasn't she the one that married her brother in order to gain Citizenship???"

"What SCUM we have in our Country, telling us what to do and how to do it," he continued. The online post was followed by fresh remarks from Trump later the same day, when he once again attacked Omar and Somalia after a resolution to reprimand her and strip her of committee assignments failed in the House, The Hill reported.

"I think she's terrible. I think she should be impeached. I think she's terrible," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. Referring again to Somalia, where Omar was born before moving to the United States in the 1990s, Trump said, "So how are they doing? How's your government? Do they have a president? Do they have a council? Do they have anything? Do they have police? I love these people. They come from a place with nothing, nothing, no, anything, and then they tell us how to run our country."

Reiterating his stance, the President added, "If she got censured, that's great, if she got impeached, that's even better," according to The Hill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)