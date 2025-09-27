G4 Nations Push for Urgent UN Security Council Reform at UNGA

In a significant gathering on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly's 80th session, Foreign Ministers from the G4 nations—comprising India, Brazil, Germany, and Japan—convened to deliberate on the pressing necessity for reforms in the UN Security Council. This meeting, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs, underscores the urgency of transforming the council to align with today's geopolitical landscape.

The G4 Ministers—Mauro Vieira of Brazil, Johann Wadephul of Germany, S Jaishankar of India, and Iwaya Takeshi of Japan—stressed that expanding both permanent and non-permanent membership is essential. Such expansion, they argue, will enhance representativeness and legitimacy, with the majority of UN member states in support of this stance.

Amid the escalating instability in the international order, the G4 emphasized the importance of including underrepresented regions like Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and the Caribbean. They reaffirmed their commitment to the Common African Position, and pledged to work closely with other nations and UN groups to achieve this critical reform.

