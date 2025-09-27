Left Menu

G4 Nations Push for Urgent UN Security Council Reform at UNGA

The Foreign Ministers of the G4 countries—India, Brazil, Germany, and Japan—convened during the UN General Assembly to advocate for urgent reforms in the UN Security Council. They emphasized the need for expanded representation, particularly for developing nations, to better reflect modern geopolitical realities. Their discussions aimed at advancing text-based negotiations for reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 10:56 IST
G4 Nations Push for Urgent UN Security Council Reform at UNGA
Foreign Ministers of the G4 countries (Photo/X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant gathering on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly's 80th session, Foreign Ministers from the G4 nations—comprising India, Brazil, Germany, and Japan—convened to deliberate on the pressing necessity for reforms in the UN Security Council. This meeting, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs, underscores the urgency of transforming the council to align with today's geopolitical landscape.

The G4 Ministers—Mauro Vieira of Brazil, Johann Wadephul of Germany, S Jaishankar of India, and Iwaya Takeshi of Japan—stressed that expanding both permanent and non-permanent membership is essential. Such expansion, they argue, will enhance representativeness and legitimacy, with the majority of UN member states in support of this stance.

Amid the escalating instability in the international order, the G4 emphasized the importance of including underrepresented regions like Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and the Caribbean. They reaffirmed their commitment to the Common African Position, and pledged to work closely with other nations and UN groups to achieve this critical reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Epic Showdown: Abhishek Sharma vs. Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup Final

Epic Showdown: Abhishek Sharma vs. Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup Final

 United Arab Emirates
2
India's Telecommunication Revolution: BSNL's Swadeshi 4G Stack Unveiled

India's Telecommunication Revolution: BSNL's Swadeshi 4G Stack Unveiled

 India
3
FIFA's Year-Long Ban Shakes Malaysian Football

FIFA's Year-Long Ban Shakes Malaysian Football

 Global
4
The AI Alignment Problem: HAL's Dilemma in Real-World AI Models

The AI Alignment Problem: HAL's Dilemma in Real-World AI Models

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025