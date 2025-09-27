Protest in Bradford: Solidarity for PoJK's Struggle Against Oppression

Mahmood Kashmiri, chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA), has announced a significant protest outside the Pakistan Consulate in Bradford on Monday, September 29. The demonstration is part of a campaign spotlighting what organizers describe as Pakistan's repressive tactics in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) and the denial of its people's fundamental rights.

In a Facebook video, Kashmiri articulated that the protest embodies solidarity with PoJK residents, where calls for shutdowns and peaceful resistance have intensified. He emphasized that the movement seeks sovereignty, resource control, and dignity for PoJK's people rather than charity from Islamabad. Kashmiri warned the Pakistani government against resorting to force in response to the peaceful demonstration.

"If Pakistan deploys its forces to silence Kashmiri voices, the world will know," he declared, underscoring the diaspora's readiness to expose Pakistan's alleged oppressive methods. JKNIA's campaign aims for justice and dignity, grounded in self-determination principles. Pakistan's policies have historically deprived Kashmiris of natural resource control and political rights. The September 29 protest seeks to internationalize these grievances, featuring placards, slogans, and memoranda demanding the withdrawal of Pakistani forces from PoJK.

Kashmiri appealed to the international community to support PoJK's fight for rights, honor, and sovereignty. Describing the protest as a "global cry against oppression," he reinforced that earlier this month, the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) condemned Pakistan's military deployment in PoJK as reminiscent of tactics used during the 1947 invasion.

In a press release, Sajid Hussain, UKPNP's Central Committee member, highlighted the government's fear of justice, democracy, and equality-driven public demonstrations. The authorities opted for force and intimidation instead of addressing grievances, he stated. Hussain affirmed protesters are exercising their democratic rights, not committing crimes, deeming the excessive police deployment unjustifiable.

UKPNP urged PoJK and Pakistan's government to withdraw their forces and respect the right to protest immediately. Additionally, the group called on the United Nations, the European Union, and international human rights organizations to address what they branded as a stark misapplication of state power. The Bradford protest will focus on enduring grievances, including resource exploitation and restricted political expression.

