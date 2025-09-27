Kashmiri Activist Urges UN to Tackle Terrorism and Aid Kashmir's Progress

In a compelling address to the United Nations, Kashmiri activist Tasleema Akhter underscored the severe impact of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, urging decisive global intervention. Citing personal experience of multiple attacks, Akhter referenced notorious incidents like the Pulwama and Pahalgam attacks, drawing attention to the innocent lives lost, including children.

Akhter detailed the progress in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, with significant reduction in Pakistan-backed violence and a renewed focus on education. She lauded the infrastructure upgrades and described youth participation in education and entrepreneurship as a major advancement, highlighting the new Vande Bharat train and vocational centers as crucial developments.

Highlighting the stark contrast with Pakistan-occupied territories, Akhter condemned the lack of basic freedoms and infrastructure, warning of the global threat posed by Pakistan's terror networks. She called for collective international efforts to curb terror financing and expressed skepticism about the success of peace talks without structural reforms in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)