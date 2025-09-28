Left Menu

India's Influential Role in Palestinian Relations: Spotlight on Historical Ties

Palestinian Ambassador Abdullah Abu Shawesh applauds India as a significant political force globally. Highlighting strong historical ties, Shawesh underscored India's enduring support, especially in contributions to the UNRWA. He emphasized Prime Minister Modi's commitment to Palestine and their shared historical roots and diplomatic rapport.

Updated: 28-09-2025 12:23 IST
India's Influential Role in Palestinian Relations: Spotlight on Historical Ties
Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a notable commendation, Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, has hailed India as a formidable force in global politics, emphasizing its potential to shape international discourse. Speaking to ANI, Shawesh highlighted India's position as the world's largest democracy and its authoritative voice at the United Nations.

Shawesh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's unwavering support to the Palestinian cause, citing the annual contribution of USD 5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). He added that the bilateral relations between Palestine and India are exemplary and deeply rooted in mutual respect and historical ties.

The ambassador reminisced about the solidarity shared by both nations since the 1930s, noting India's early recognition of the Palestinian movement and its stance against the 1947 partition plan. He underscored that India was the first non-Arab, non-Muslim nation to officially recognize the PLO as the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

