Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Palestinian Ambassador Criticizes Netanyahu's UN Address

Palestinian Ambassador Abdullah Abu Shawesh criticized Israeli PM Netanyahu’s UN speech, calling it "dangerous" for its implications. He accused Netanyahu of expelling Palestinians and denounced Western recognition of a Palestinian state. Shawesh highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, contrasting Netanyahu’s remarks with UN famine declarations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:03 IST
Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah Abu Shawesh (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark condemnation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, labeled the remarks as 'dangerous,' particularly focusing on the phrase 'finish the job.' Abu Shawesh contends Netanyahu's words signal a continuation of efforts to expel Palestinians from their homeland.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Shawesh described Netanyahu as a 'wanted criminal,' emphasizing the need for the international community to recognize the seriousness of Netanyahu's intentions. He asserted that the Israeli leader's policies in Gaza and the West Bank aim at the systematic displacement of Palestinians, mentioning the high number of casualties and homes destroyed.

Addressing the humanitarian crisis, Shawesh referenced a United Nations report that declared Gaza in a state of famine, contradicting American and Israeli denials. Netanyahu, during his UN address, equated granting Palestinian statehood near Jerusalem with granting al-Qaeda a state near New York, a comparison met with applause from the US delegation. Shawesh criticized this narrative, arguing it obscures the reality of the Palestinian plight and undermines peace efforts.

