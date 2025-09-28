HPV Vaccination Drive in Punjab Faces Security Hurdles

A team of female health workers distributing human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines in Punjab's Mandi Bahauddin district faced an attack on Saturday, marking the second such incident in just three days, according to a report by Dawn. The attack occurred at a non-formal education school in the village of Ratuwal, under the jurisdiction of the Kathian Sheikhan police station.

Kathian Sheikhan's Station House Officer Sabir Iqbal Sindhu recounted that a 55-year-old villager stormed into the school, attempting to assault a female health supervisor. The suspect wielded a stick and chair, threatening serious harm and using foul language, which resulted in a panicked stampede, abruptly halting the vaccination process. Health Supervisor Shamim Anjum conveyed to Dawn that her team had to evacuate to preserve their safety. Despite previous security assurances from the provincial health minister following a similar incident on September 25, no substantial measures have been implemented by law enforcement.

Following the attack, police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 186 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The suspect faces impending arrest, according to the authorities. A previous incident on Thursday also saw an HPV vaccination team targeted in Chak No. 38, where a female health worker suffered physical assault by locals. Although Punjab's health minister acknowledged the incident and ordered strengthened security, health workers criticize the lack of enforcement evident in the recent attack. Efforts to reach Mandi Bahauddin's Chief Executive Officer of Health were unsuccessful, as he declined to comment.

Amid these security concerns, health workers emphasize that vaccine deployment cannot proceed without police protection. The HPV vaccination, launched nationwide in 2022, is aimed at shielding adolescent girls from cervical cancer. Phase 1 of the campaign, from September 15-27, focused on regions including Punjab, Sindh, POJK, and the Islamabad Capital Territory, with goals to immunize 90% of girls aged 9-14 by 2025. Subsequent phases intend to broaden coverage to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan in the forthcoming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)