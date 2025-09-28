Cross-Continental Collaboration: Trinidad's Prosthetic Aid Powered by India

On the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly, Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Prem Bhandari of Jaipur Foot USA unveiled the Viksit Bharat Run t-shirt. The event, orchestrated by Jaipur Foot USA and BRUHUD New York Seniors, was also marked by traditional Indian music and dance performances.

Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar announced the launch of a significant artificial limb fitting camp in Trinidad, set to commence on October 2. This effort will provide free prosthetic limbs to around 800 amputees, marking the 120th international mission by Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS).

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence, Persad-Bissessar acknowledged his role in fostering India's global initiatives, including the strengthening of South-South cooperation. Modi's historic visit to Trinidad was celebrated as a testament to strong bilateral relations, underscoring the economic and social benefits for both nations.