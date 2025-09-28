Left Menu

Cross-Continental Collaboration: Trinidad's Prosthetic Aid Powered by India

In a remarkable show of international cooperation, Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Jaipur Foot USA's Prem Bhandari unveiled the Viksit Bharat Run T-shirt during an event at the UN General Assembly. Announcing a limb-fitting camp, the event highlighted India’s pivotal role in humanitarian efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:53 IST
Cross-Continental Collaboration: Trinidad's Prosthetic Aid Powered by India
Trinidad PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar unveils Viksit Bharat Run in New York (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

On the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly, Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Prem Bhandari of Jaipur Foot USA unveiled the Viksit Bharat Run t-shirt. The event, orchestrated by Jaipur Foot USA and BRUHUD New York Seniors, was also marked by traditional Indian music and dance performances.

Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar announced the launch of a significant artificial limb fitting camp in Trinidad, set to commence on October 2. This effort will provide free prosthetic limbs to around 800 amputees, marking the 120th international mission by Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS).

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence, Persad-Bissessar acknowledged his role in fostering India's global initiatives, including the strengthening of South-South cooperation. Modi's historic visit to Trinidad was celebrated as a testament to strong bilateral relations, underscoring the economic and social benefits for both nations.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Set to Roll with 300 New Electric Buses: A Move Towards Green Public Transport

Delhi Set to Roll with 300 New Electric Buses: A Move Towards Green Public T...

 India
2
Ruzhdi Shatters Shot Put Record, Secures Sixth Consecutive Gold

Ruzhdi Shatters Shot Put Record, Secures Sixth Consecutive Gold

 India
3
Viksit Bharat Run Unites Community in Harrow Celebration

Viksit Bharat Run Unites Community in Harrow Celebration

 United Kingdom
4
Viktor Hovland's Injury Shakes Up Ryder Cup Singles Lineup

Viktor Hovland's Injury Shakes Up Ryder Cup Singles Lineup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025