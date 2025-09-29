South Korea and US Collaborate to Enhance Visa System Amid Recent Raids

South Korea and the United States are collaborating to enhance the US visa system for South Korean workers following recent immigration raids. Yonhap News Agency reports that the two nations will launch a joint working group to address concerns over the visa process.

The initiative comes after more than 300 Korean nationals were detained in a US immigration raid in Georgia, drawing international attention. The first meeting of the working group is scheduled for Tuesday in Washington, weeks after the high-profile incident in which workers were released after diplomatic interventions.

Led by South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US State Department, the group will explore flexible applications of the B1 visa for Korean workers amid expanding Korean manufacturing projects in the US. American agencies, including Homeland Security and the Commerce Department, are expected to participate in these discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)