Left Menu

South Korea and US Collaborate to Enhance Visa System Amid Recent Raids

In response to recent US immigration raids, South Korea and the US have formed a joint working group to improve the US visa system for South Korean workers. The initiative, led by diplomatic and government entities from both countries, seeks to address and clarify visa-related issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 09:59 IST
South Korea and US Collaborate to Enhance Visa System Amid Recent Raids
Representative Image (Photo/ Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea and the United States are collaborating to enhance the US visa system for South Korean workers following recent immigration raids. Yonhap News Agency reports that the two nations will launch a joint working group to address concerns over the visa process.

The initiative comes after more than 300 Korean nationals were detained in a US immigration raid in Georgia, drawing international attention. The first meeting of the working group is scheduled for Tuesday in Washington, weeks after the high-profile incident in which workers were released after diplomatic interventions.

Led by South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US State Department, the group will explore flexible applications of the B1 visa for Korean workers amid expanding Korean manufacturing projects in the US. American agencies, including Homeland Security and the Commerce Department, are expected to participate in these discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bridging Partnerships for a Greener Tomorrow: India's Path to Sustainable Development

Bridging Partnerships for a Greener Tomorrow: India's Path to Sustainable De...

 India
2
Markets Rise as Investors Brace for Possible U.S. Government Shutdown

Markets Rise as Investors Brace for Possible U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
3
Krishna and Godavari Rivers Maintain Steady Flow, Flood Warnings Persist

Krishna and Godavari Rivers Maintain Steady Flow, Flood Warnings Persist

 India
4
Ganesh Consumer Products Faces Bumpy Market Entry With Discounted Debut

Ganesh Consumer Products Faces Bumpy Market Entry With Discounted Debut

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025