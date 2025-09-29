Blaze Near Haneda Highlights Demolition Dangers

A fire ignited on Monday at a demolition site near Tokyo's Haneda Airport, as reported by Kyodo News. The incident, occurring in close proximity to air traffic, thankfully did not disrupt flights or result in any injuries, according to first responders and the transport ministry.

First reported at 9:10 AM, when black smoke was spotted billowing from a site in Ota Ward, the fire was extinguished approximately two hours later. The site is located just 1.2 kilometers northwest of Haneda Airport's Terminal 3.

The blaze burned through about 900 square meters of a building's roof, which previously functioned as a hangar. At least 20 individuals were reportedly involved in the demolition work at the time. Police cited by Kyodo News mentioned that the fire broke out during the cutting of metal poles.

(With inputs from agencies.)