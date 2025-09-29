Left Menu

Activist Urges Philadelphia Mayor to Cancel Chinese Flag Ceremony

Rushan Abbas, founder of the Campaign for Uyghurs, has urged Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L Parker to cancel a Chinese flag-raising ceremony, citing severe human rights violations by the CCP, including the unjust imprisonment of her sister. Abbas claims the flag symbolizes totalitarianism rather than unity or culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:52 IST
Activist Urges Philadelphia Mayor to Cancel Chinese Flag Ceremony
Rushan Abbas, Founder and Executive Director of the Campaign for Uyghurs, holds a picture of her sister Dr Gulshan Abbas, imprisoned in China (Image: X/@RushanAbbas). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A prominent human rights activist, Rushan Abbas, has called on Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L Parker to cancel an upcoming flag-raising ceremony for China scheduled for September 30. Abbas, the founder of the Campaign for Uyghurs, penned an open letter emphasizing China's human rights violations under the communist flag.

In her letter, Abbas recounted the plight of her sister, Dr Gulshan Abbas, a retired medical doctor serving a 20-year prison sentence in China. She argued that her sister's imprisonment was a result of her peaceful advocacy in the United States, labeling the Chinese flag as an emblem of a totalitarian regime rather than cultural unity.

Abbas highlighted severe policies by the Chinese Communist Party, including mass surveillance and forced labor, specifically targeting minorities like Uyghurs. She asserted that raising the flag in Philadelphia, a city known for its historical stance on freedom and justice, would inadvertently endorse these oppressive practices. Abbas urged the mayor to cancel the event to resist authoritarian propaganda and support freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Foundation Laid for New Circuit House in Mathura to Host VIPs

Foundation Laid for New Circuit House in Mathura to Host VIPs

 India
2
Sidbi's Record Profit Surge: A Beacon of Growth in MSME Sector

Sidbi's Record Profit Surge: A Beacon of Growth in MSME Sector

 India
3
Fuel Crisis Grips Crimea Amid Drone Strikes

Fuel Crisis Grips Crimea Amid Drone Strikes

 Global
4
GoC White Knight Corps Strengthens Security in Naushera

GoC White Knight Corps Strengthens Security in Naushera

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025