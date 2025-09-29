Sumo Ritual for Modi: Japanese Wrestler's Special Birthday Tribute
Japanese Sumo Wrestler Jokoryu Takayuki commemorated PM Narendra Modi's 75th birthday with a Shiomaki ritual in Tokyo, emphasizing Shinto beliefs of warding off evil. Coinciding with BJP’s Service Fortnight, this spiritual ceremony highlights international respect and Modi's enduring focus on public service.
Japanese Sumo Wrestler Jokoryu Takayuki celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday by performing the Shiomaki ritual, a traditional ceremony aimed at warding off evil spirits. The Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) reported this event on platform X.
In his message, Takayuki expressed camaraderie with Modi, acknowledging their shared successes and wishing him continued achievements. The ritual, part of 'Vishwa Sewa Pakhwada,' took place in a Tokyo Sumo ring, illustrating deep-rooted Shinto beliefs.
Meanwhile, in India, the BJP launched 'Service Fortnight' to honor Modi's birthday. This initiative aims to highlight the Prime Minister's enduring focus on public service from his time as Gujarat Chief Minister to his leadership of the nation, involving broad welfare and awareness programs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
