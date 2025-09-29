Left Menu

Unrest in PoJK: Protests and Shutdowns Escalate Against Government Policies

Violent protests have erupted in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), resulting in three deaths and numerous injuries as citizens clash with security forces. Demonstrators demand accountability from the Joint Awami Action Committee, accusing the Anwar-led government of incompetence and repression. The unrest has spread to key regions like Muzaffarabad and Mirpur.

Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been engulfed in turmoil as violent protests and a general shutdown have left three dead and over a dozen injured following clashes with security forces. The unrest, fueled by dissatisfaction over unaddressed demands from the Joint Awami Action Committee, has sparked significant unrest across the region.

The deceased has been identified as Sadheer Awan from Neelum, while the injured include individuals from various locations. Shaukat Nawaz Mir, president of the JK Action Committee, openly condemned state institutions, accusing them of targeting protesters and blaming the media for spreading misinformation.

Widespread demonstrations have taken root in cities like Mirpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad as citizens seek justice. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has amplified the protests online, criticizing the Anwar government's handling of the crisis. Accusations of state-backed violence have further fueled the tensions, with reports of direct fire on protesters and increased hardships for the populace.

The unrest has expanded to areas like Dadyal and Bhimber, where PTI claims the government exacerbated humanitarian challenges. Opposition leaders allege similar restiveness in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, accusing Pakistan Air Force jets of conducting deadly bombing campaigns in the Tirah Valley. As the situation intensifies, calls grow louder for governmental accountability and reform.

