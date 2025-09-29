High-Stakes Diplomacy: Netanyahu Meets Trump Amid Gaza Peace Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was welcomed at the White House on Monday, just a day after U.S. President Donald Trump proclaimed optimism about potential greatness in the Middle East. Trump's social media message boasted of unified efforts towards unprecedented achievements.

The United States recently introduced a 21-point peace plan to address the ongoing Gaza conflict, notable amid fraught Israel-Hamas negotiations following recent Israeli airstrikes. International pressure grows on both Israel and the U.S. to conclude the war, initiated on October 7, 2023, marking the deadly Hamas attacks. Palestinian officials report the loss of over 66,000 lives in Gaza due to Israeli military actions.

Simultaneous protests erupted in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and New York, demanding an end to the hostilities and the freeing of hostages by Hamas. Notably, the New York protest was spearheaded by unaffiliated American and Israeli Jews, extending an open invite for participation.

The addition of a press conference to Netanyahu's White House visit fueled speculation of the Trump administration finalizing plans to resolve the Gaza standoff and secure the release of Israeli captives. U.S. sources affirm initial support from Arab and Muslim allies crucial for post-conflict management of Gaza.

Israel is currently contemplating the proposal, while Hamas claims non-receipt of the plan. Even without Hamas's consensus, the agreement could proceed, encompassing the establishment of a transitional Palestinian technocratic government and international stabilization force, significantly altering Gaza's landscape.

However, Israel's acceptance hinges on the release of 48 hostages. Netanyahu conferred with West Bank settlement leaders ahead of his dialogue with Trump, focusing on the contentious issue of Israeli sovereignty over West Bank areas.

Netanyahu acknowledged the complex dynamics at play, suggesting limited prospects for West Bank annexation, despite pressure from right-wing factions. Trump's stance rejects such annexation, with the UAE reaffirming its position as a 'red line.'

Amid these geopolitical tensions, President Trump previously expressed optimism for an imminent breakthrough, heralding a potential agreement that could end the Gaza conflict and secure the hostage situation.

His comments followed the introduction of the 21-point peace framework amidst discussions with Arab leaders parallel to the United Nations General Assembly. (ANI)