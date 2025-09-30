Left Menu

Netanyahu and Trump Unveil Gaza Peace Plan: A Bid for Lasting Security

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu praised US President Trump's Gaza peace plan at a White House conference, emphasizing its potential to disarm Hamas and secure a peaceful administration in Gaza. The plan promises the safe return of hostages and a demilitarized Gaza, with international backing if Hamas agrees.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pivotal move aimed at ending the prolonged Gaza conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alongside US President Donald Trump, introduced a comprehensive peace plan at the White House. The proposal, designed to dismantle Hamas' military stronghold, promises to return all hostages and initiate a peaceful governance approach in Gaza.

Netanyahu lauded Trump's proactive involvement, particularly in confronting Iran's nuclear threats, and urged a swift cabinet approval for the peace framework. He detailed the initiative's stages, which include a complete disarmament of Hamas and a non-military administration over Gaza, warning that Israel is prepared to act unilaterally if necessary.

Trump echoed Netanyahu's sentiments, expressing hope for a peaceful resolution and highlighting regional commitments to demilitarize Gaza. He underscored the plan's reliance on international collaboration while assuring unwavering US support for Israel's security priorities, should Hamas rebuff the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

