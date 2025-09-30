Netanyahu and Trump Unveil Gaza Peace Plan: A Bid for Lasting Security

In a pivotal move aimed at ending the prolonged Gaza conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alongside US President Donald Trump, introduced a comprehensive peace plan at the White House. The proposal, designed to dismantle Hamas' military stronghold, promises to return all hostages and initiate a peaceful governance approach in Gaza.

Netanyahu lauded Trump's proactive involvement, particularly in confronting Iran's nuclear threats, and urged a swift cabinet approval for the peace framework. He detailed the initiative's stages, which include a complete disarmament of Hamas and a non-military administration over Gaza, warning that Israel is prepared to act unilaterally if necessary.

Trump echoed Netanyahu's sentiments, expressing hope for a peaceful resolution and highlighting regional commitments to demilitarize Gaza. He underscored the plan's reliance on international collaboration while assuring unwavering US support for Israel's security priorities, should Hamas rebuff the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)