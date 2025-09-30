Left Menu

India Secures ICAO Council Seat, Pledges Aviation Advancements

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:43 IST
Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu in Montreal (Photo: X/@RamMNK). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has secured re-election to Part II of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council for the 2025-2028 term. The election took place on September 27 during the 42nd ICAO Assembly Session in Montreal, emphasizing India's dedication to bolstering aviation safety, security, and sustainability globally.

The re-election reflects the confidence in India's leadership, as demonstrated by the country receiving more votes than in the previous 2022 elections. Part II of the ICAO Council consists of nations contributing significantly to international civil air navigation. India's robust campaign efforts, led by Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and supported by the Ministry of External Affairs, were vital in securing this outcome.

During his visit to Montreal, Minister Naidu underscored India's aviation sector's rapid growth and expressed gratitude for ICAO's support. He highlighted future prospects for India's leadership in global aviation. India's dedication to advancing aviation standards, technology, and equitable connectivity aligns with ICAO's 'No Country Left Behind' initiative, underscoring its longstanding 81-year presence in the organization.

