Trump Unveils Bold Gaza Peace Plan: Countdown for Hamas to Respond

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, President Donald Trump declared a tight deadline for Hamas to respond to a newly proposed Gaza peace plan. Speaking to reporters, Trump stated that the territory's militant group has 'about three or four days' to agree, with all other regional players, including Israel and multiple Arab and Muslim nations, having already endorsed the initiative.
The president highlighted the urgency of the pact, indicating a desire for swift hostage releases and improved conduct. Trump remarked, 'You don't get simpler... We've signed every country in the Middle East. This is more than Gaza,' underscoring the unprecedented diplomatic collaboration across the region.
During a joint press appearance with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump elaborated on the plan's aims: ending the conflict immediately through the disarmament of Hamas and cooperating nations' pledges to eliminate militant infrastructure. In the event of rejection, Trump emphasized previous costs suffered by Hamas, reiterating hope for enduring Middle East peace.
