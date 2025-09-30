Left Menu

Trump Unveils Bold Gaza Peace Plan: Countdown for Hamas to Respond

President Donald Trump announced a comprehensive Gaza peace plan, with Israel, Arab, and Muslim nations' backing. Trump urged Hamas to accept within days, emphasizing urgency for war's end and highlighting previous heavy toll on Hamas. Success promises transformative peace in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:56 IST
US President Donald Trump at White House (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, President Donald Trump declared a tight deadline for Hamas to respond to a newly proposed Gaza peace plan. Speaking to reporters, Trump stated that the territory's militant group has 'about three or four days' to agree, with all other regional players, including Israel and multiple Arab and Muslim nations, having already endorsed the initiative.

The president highlighted the urgency of the pact, indicating a desire for swift hostage releases and improved conduct. Trump remarked, 'You don't get simpler... We've signed every country in the Middle East. This is more than Gaza,' underscoring the unprecedented diplomatic collaboration across the region.

During a joint press appearance with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump elaborated on the plan's aims: ending the conflict immediately through the disarmament of Hamas and cooperating nations' pledges to eliminate militant infrastructure. In the event of rejection, Trump emphasized previous costs suffered by Hamas, reiterating hope for enduring Middle East peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

